Yep…this is not an April Fool’s joke! Run and grab bread and milk now as a 1/2 inch of snow is possible on the plateau tonight as temps near freezing in many areas. Saturday night into Sunday morning looks like another chance of widespread frost and then we move into a warmer, pop-up storms type of pattern.
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
As for today from the NWS:
Today
Showers likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 244 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 244 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. For tonight, light snow accumulations (dusting to 0.5") will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau. In addition, patchy frost is possible in the extreme southwest portions of Middle TN. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. A widespread frost is possible on Saturday night, especially for those along and east of I-65. Several locations along the Upper Cumberland may drop below freezing as well. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time. $$