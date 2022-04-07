Welcome to the weather rollercoaster known as Tennessee Spring. We are going to take it one day at a time here but just to give you and idea of how the next week will go:
Rain…storms…cool down…windy…frost….warmup…rain and scattered storms.
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
Let’s go with the next 24 courtesy of the NWS:
Tonight
A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Showers likely before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.