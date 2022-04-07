Welcome to the weather rollercoaster known as Tennessee Spring. We are going to take it one day at a time here but just to give you and idea of how the next week will go:

Rain…storms…cool down…windy…frost….warmup…rain and scattered storms.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Let’s go with the next 24 courtesy of the NWS:

Tonight A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.