There will be some sunshine today, which in the case of this forecast is not necessarily a good thing. The more heat the bigger the storms. On the bright side, once we get through this next 24-48 hours, things finally calm down, and the heat kicks in next week with highs above 90.

From the NWS

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 314 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 314 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon through tonight across Middle Tennessee. Main hazards with any severe thunderstorm that develops will be damaging winds and large hail. The formation of a tornado or two can not be ruled out either. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. A few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms can be expected through Friday mid-day across Middle Tennessee. Main hazards with any severe thunderstorm that develops will be damaging winds and large hail. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation maybe needed this afternoon through Friday mid- day. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines. $$ Spotter Thunderstorm Reporting Criteria... Tornado Funnel Cloud Flooding Hail >= 1/2 Inch Winds > 50 MPH(Measured) Structural Damage Trees or Power Lines Down

Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.