WEATHER Severe Storms Possible Today

An unsettled pattern rolls in through the Memorial Day weekend, and being weather aware begins this afternoon. We will post any watches and follow your local Source FB for warnings for your area. If you are traveling:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

