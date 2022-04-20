It will be a warmer but cloudy day ahead of the next system. Winds pick up, rains move in, possibly see a storm or two.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.