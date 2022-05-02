Get ready for a wet and stormy week. The possibility of severe storms off and on this week is also on tap. Flooding, hail, gusty winds are all on the table this week

From the NWS:

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 301 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-031000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 301 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Some strong thunderstorms will be possible late afternoon through early evening hours tonight for locations generally around and south of I-40 Corridor and west of I-65 Corridor, especially locations approaching TN River Valley Region. Main concerns with any strong thunderstorms that develop will be gusty winds and hail. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Some strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening across Middle Tennessee, especially for locations around and north of I-40 Corridor generally west of Upper Cumberland Plateau Region. Main concerns with any strong to severe thunderstorms that develop will be gusty to damaging winds and large hail. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines. $$ Spotter Thunderstorm Reporting Criteria... Tornado Funnel Cloud Flooding Hail >= 1/2 Inch Winds > 50 MPH(Measured) Structural Damage Trees or Power Lines Down

Today Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.