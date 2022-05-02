Get ready for a wet and stormy week. The possibility of severe storms off and on this week is also on tap. Flooding, hail, gusty winds are all on the table this week

From the NWS:

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
301 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Some strong thunderstorms will be possible late afternoon
through early evening hours tonight for locations generally
around and south of I-40 Corridor and west of I-65 Corridor,
especially locations approaching TN River Valley Region.
Main concerns with any strong thunderstorms that develop
will be gusty winds and hail.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible Tuesday
afternoon and evening across Middle Tennessee, especially for
locations around and north of I-40 Corridor generally west of
Upper Cumberland Plateau Region. Main concerns with any
strong to severe thunderstorms that develop will be gusty to
damaging winds and large hail.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information
about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all
local, state, and CDC guidelines.

Spotter Thunderstorm Reporting Criteria...
Tornado
Funnel Cloud
Flooding
Hail >= 1/2 Inch
Winds > 50 MPH(Measured)
Structural Damage
Trees or Power Lines Down
Today
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

