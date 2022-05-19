We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 203 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 203 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and into the early evening. The main concerns will be damaging straight line winds and large hail for basically the northern half of Middle TN.