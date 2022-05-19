We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 203 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 203 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and into the early evening. The main concerns will be damaging straight line winds and large hail for basically the northern half of Middle TN.
Today
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 10 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.