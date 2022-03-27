Patchy frost is expected across the mid-state early Sunday and maybe again Monday. Plus the NWS has put out a notice about the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday.

From the NWS:

Sunday Patchy frost before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 548 AM CDT Sat Mar 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-271100- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 548 AM CDT Sat Mar 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Low relative humidity and gusty northwest winds will result in Marginal Fire Danger across the Mid State today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. Widespread frost and below freezing temperatures are likely across much of Middle Tennessee on Sunday morning, then again for locations near and east of Interstate 65 on Monday morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night, especially west of Interstate 65. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.