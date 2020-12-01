We had our first snowfall of the holiday season on Monday. While snow is not predicted for the rest of the week, cold temps definitely are.

The National Weather Service reports that Monday’s snow produced accumulations up to 1/2 inch between I-65 and the Cumberland Plateau, especially in counties along the KY/TN state line.

No major impacts are expected; however, bridges and overpasses could be slick Tuesday morning.

This week brings, we will see lows in the 20s and 30s all week and very slight chance of snow Thursday evening.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast for Dec 1 – 4, according to weather.gov:

Tuesday – Highs in the lower 40s, lows in the lower 20s

Wednesday – Highs around 50, lows around 27

Thursday – Highs in the upper 40s, slight chance of rain between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers after noon, with a low in the 30s.

Friday – Highs in the mid 40s with a 20% chance of rain in the morning and a 20% chance of light snow after midnight with lows in the upper 20s

To stay up to date on the latest weather, check out our live radar.