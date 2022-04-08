Yep…this is not an April Fool’s joke! Run and grab bread and milk now as a 1/2 inch of snow is possible on the plateau tonight as temps near freezing in many areas. Saturday night into Sunday morning looks like another chance of widespread frost and then we move into a warmer, pop-up storms type of pattern.
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
This Afternoon
A chance of rain showers and sleet. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Tonight
A chance of rain showers and sleet, mainly before 8pm. Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Saturday
Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Frost Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 244 PM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>033-056>065-075-077-078-093>095-090800- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0002.220409T0600Z-220409T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Bedford-Coffee-Warren- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 244 PM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$ JB Wright
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 314 PM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-091300- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 314 PM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...Snowfall Accumulations Possible Across Upper Cumberland Region Late Tonight... A chance over to all snow showers is expected across Upper Cumberland Region late tonight into early morning hours on Saturday. Some snowfall accumulations will be possible, with higher elevations of Upper Cumberland Region experiencing around one half inch of snowfall accumulation. Road conditions could be impacted, so exercise caution on roadways across this area as late night hours progress. Any snowfall accumulations should quickly melt as temperatures rise into upper 30s to lower 40s as mid to late morning hours on Saturday progress. $$ JB Wright
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 244 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 244 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. For tonight, light snow accumulations (dusting to 0.5") will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau. In addition, patchy frost is possible in the extreme southwest portions of Middle TN. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. A widespread frost is possible on Saturday night, especially for those along and east of I-65. Several locations along the Upper Cumberland may drop below freezing as well. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.