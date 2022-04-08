Yep…this is not an April Fool’s joke! Run and grab bread and milk now as a 1/2 inch of snow is possible on the plateau tonight as temps near freezing in many areas. Saturday night into Sunday morning looks like another chance of widespread frost and then we move into a warmer, pop-up storms type of pattern.

We will update as needed

This Afternoon A chance of rain showers and sleet. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Tonight A chance of rain showers and sleet, mainly before 8pm. Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.