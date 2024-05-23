WEATHER : More Severe Weather and Flooding Expected 5-23-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
38

Expect this to be the theme throughout Memorial Day weekend with Sunday looking to be pretty bad.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

A graphic depicting the severe weather outlook for today across Middle Tennessee. There is a marginal level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms today. Timing is from 11 AM to 8 PM, but that could change give or take a few hours on either side. Remain weather aware today. The primary hazards will be damaging winds and very heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding. Hail will also be possible.

Today
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 83. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here