WEATHER- Look Ahead To New Year’s Week

It is going to be a typical end to the weather year for Tennessee. Weather and temps all over the place. Let’s start with: when will we thaw out?

Looks like Tuesday before we can expect any significant thawing. That’s because right now there is a 30% chance of snow on Monday and temps will barely get above freezing.

By Wednesday and Thursday, in typical Tennessee fashion, temps will feel more normal for this time of year. Your Titans tailgate may get damp.

Friday through New Year’s will see the start of a rainy cycle, but, a complete 180 of Christmas Weekend as temps will be in the 60s. Will your New Years Eve celebration get wet? Right now it’s 50/50 , but it will be warm.

