Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon into the early evening, mainly along and west of I-65. Main concerns are frequent lightning and gusty winds. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Dangerously hot and humid conditions will develop as the work week progresses. Afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 110 degrees for locations west of the Cumberland Plateau. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-093>095-122000- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0001.220613T1600Z-220614T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 242 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values 105 up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.