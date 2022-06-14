Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-093>095-132000-
/O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.220614T1600Z-220615T0000Z/
/O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0001.220613T1600Z-220614T0000Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys-
Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman-
Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford-
Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin,
Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson,
Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet,
Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden,
Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood,
Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury,
Smithville, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg,
and Pulaski
210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening and from 11
  AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 108. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

How is all this heat effecting traffic?

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here