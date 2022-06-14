Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-093>095-132000- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.220614T1600Z-220615T0000Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0001.220613T1600Z-220614T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tuesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 108. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

