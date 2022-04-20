Elevated fire danger conditions are expected this afternoon due to

gusty south winds and low relative humidity.

Winds will increase ahead of a storm system. Nothing severe is expected at this time.

From The NWS:

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.