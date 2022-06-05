A beautiful Sunday will give way to a stormy week beginning tomorrow afternoon. A chance of scattered storms is in the forecast every day through Friday next week.

So, enjoy the day!

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.