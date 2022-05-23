We have cooler weather this week, more wet weather, and possibly storms mid-week.

But the good news is your Memorial Day weekend is looking good in the long-term outlook with nice temperatures and calmer winds. Perfect for that 3-day lake weekend.

We will be watching Wednesday and Thursday’s weather for the possibility of severe storms and localized flooding may be possible.

As for the next 24 hours. From the NWS:

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 71. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.