WEATHER Friday The 13th 2023 : You’re As Cold As Ice

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

A few strong thunderstorms with small hail may occur across Middle
Tennessee through 6pm.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers
beginning Friday morning and continuing off and on through Saturday
morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 1-2 inches can be expected
specifically across the higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau.

 

Friday
Cloudy, with a high near 39. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 28. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

