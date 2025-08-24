Weather Forecast 8-25-27-2025 Heat Relief

- Pleasant days and cool nights are in the forecast for the early to mid part of the week
- Labor Day weekend looking good with continued pleasant temps and a slight chance of scattered storms
Monday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light north wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
