Weather Forecast 3-24-27-2025

Spring is in full bloom this week!!! Enjoy!

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 70. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

