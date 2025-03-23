Weather Forecast 3-24-27-2025

Spring is in full bloom this week!!! Enjoy!
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 68. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 70. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
