Weather Forecast 3-10-13-2025 Spring Is In The Air

Gorgeous temperatures, lot’s of sunshine and windy at times. That’s how the work week starts. We are watching a potentially severe system arriving in time for the weekend.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 42. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

