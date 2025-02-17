Weather Forecast 2-17-21-2025

Here’s an overview of the week ahead. Please note that forecasted snow amounts may change over the next 36 hours.

Today through Tuesday afternoon is a great time to make a cold-weather plan. Grab bread and milk and run errands. Many are still under flood advisory or warnings , check your local forecast for details.

Tuesday- Charge phones, etc. Have extra blankets ready should the power go out.

Winter Storm Watch- Tuesday night thru Wednesday depending on where you are, anywhere from 1-4 inches of snow along with gusty winds will create road problems and most likely electrical issues also.

Wednesday thru Friday will be bitter-cold temperatures and wind chills. So any snow fall will likely not start to thaw until maybe Friday before it re-freezes.

Good news is the weekend will bring warmer temperatures and next week looks more spring-like than what we are about to experience.

We will update as this event unfolds. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1259 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-033-034-056-057-059-172100- /O.CON.KOHX.WS.A.0002.250219T0300Z-250219T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Williamson- Including the cities of Gainesboro, Lafayette, Jamestown, Kingston Springs, Dickson, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Lobelville, South Carthage, Hendersonville, Waverly, Lebanon, Linden, Hartsville, Goodlettsville, Ashland City, Gallatin, Springfield, Livingston, Tennessee Ridge, Allardt, Franklin, Mount Juliet, Carthage, Clarksville, Dover, Nashville, Centerville, Byrdstown, Gordonsville, Erin, Celina, and Brentwood 1259 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2025 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Washington’s Birthday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. North northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Snow showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 24. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 22. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

