Weather for February 11-12, 2025: Flooding Probable

Be aware of localized flooding as of Tuesday morning some areas have already received an inch or more of rain. We will catch a break Thursday and Friday before another flood chance rolls in Saturday. And yes we may see some snow showers on Sunday.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today

Showers. High near 47. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Showers likely before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Showers. High near 62. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 38. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%

