Dangerous weather will arrive this evening. The NWS feels pretty confident in the forecast and the timing. Plus, we are under a wind advisory with gusts expected up to 40 mph ahead of the front.Some are under a Flood Watch and we expect a Tornado or at very least a Severe Thunderstorm Watch to be issued in the near future:

What to expect:

Damaging Straight-Line Winds

Hail

Tornadoes

Flash Flooding

We are under a Level 3 of 5 Enhanced area

There’s a lot to cover here. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today Showers, mainly before 10am. High near 80. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a chance of showers. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Low around 47. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.