Saturday, September 10, 2022
WEATHER College Football Forecast 9-9,2022

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking your county below:



Saturday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

