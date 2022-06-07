Well, we get a little break today to let the creeks and rivers catch up, but stand by and be weather aware later today. And your Wednesday just looks just darn wet.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

With that all being said…. here is what we know as of now from the National Weather Service in Nashville:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 332 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 332 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible today through tonight. Storms could produce damaging winds and localized flooding from heavy downpours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A few severe storms may occur Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Main concerns will be damaging winds and localized flooding from heavy downpours. A few severe storms with damaging winds may occur Friday afternoon and evening.

This Afternoon A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.