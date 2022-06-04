Enjoy the weekend as the updated forecast has put the rain off until Monday. Extended forecast calls for storms off and on all week.

But as for this weekend, from the NWS:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.