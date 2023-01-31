WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory…Again

We would like to post this with confidence, but, we have none. Welcome to Tennessee winter, where the forecast always changes. We will update again around noon, but, here is what we know now:

TNZ024>027-056>060-093-094-311500- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0003.230201T0000Z-230201T1700Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230131T1500Z/ Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne-Lawrence- Including the cities of Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, Waynesboro, and Lawrenceburg 229 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one half of an inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM CST this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Tuesday Rain or freezing rain likely before 10am, then a chance of rain after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night Rain, freezing rain, and sleet before midnight, then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet between midnight and 1am, then freezing rain likely after 1am. Low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow before 7am, then a slight chance of freezing rain between 7am and 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.