WEATHER ALERT- Winter Weather Advisory 2-1,2023

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 221 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ023>026-056>060-020600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0004.230202T0000Z-230202T1500Z/ Houston-Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury- Including the cities of Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, and Columbia 221 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet expected, with some light snow possible. Total additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Little or no snow accumulation.

* WHERE...West-central Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.