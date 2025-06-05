Weather Alert- Stormy 2025 CMA Fest Weekend

Strong to Severe Storms are predicted Thursday thru Saturday Evening

Heavy rains, hail, strong winds are all probable. Tornadoes are possible

Those attending CMA Fest need to monitor weather at all times. Your Sunday looks pretty good.

Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind around 5 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a slight chance of showers between 3am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

