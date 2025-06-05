Weather Alert- Stormy 2025 CMA Fest Weekend

- Strong to Severe Storms are predicted Thursday thru Saturday Evening
- Heavy rains, hail, strong winds are all probable. Tornadoes are possible
- Those attending CMA Fest need to monitor weather at all times. Your Sunday looks pretty good.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Today
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a slight chance of showers between 3am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
