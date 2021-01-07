We may see some snow Thursday evening and Friday, reports the National Weather Service (NWS). Here’s the latest:

Thursday, Jan 7 & Friday, Jan 8:

Today, Thursday, there is a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 2pm with a high near 44. This evening, rain and snow showers may occur overnight into the early morning hours (up until about 5am, according to NWS). After that, there is a slight chance of flurries early on Friday morning. The high, on Friday, will be around 40 with a low around 28.

Accumulation Prediction:

“Light snow accumulations are possible across parts of Middle Tennessee Thursday night through Friday morning. The best chance for accumulating snow will occur along and near the Cumberland Plateau, where some spots may see an inch or more of snow by sunrise Friday,” says NWS.

As explained by NWS, the amount of snow depends on how cold it gets and how quickly the cold air arrives.

Here is our latest thinking for snowfall potential tonight into tomorrow morning. Greatest potential for snowfall accumulations will be along the Plateau. Still a lot of uncertainty thanks to model spread, so the forecast could change before tonight. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/wzrQ3jly2a — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 7, 2021

Posted by US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Looking Ahead:

Weekend highs remain around 40 with lows around 26. On Monday night, there is a slight chance of rain and snow before midnight.