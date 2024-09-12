WEATHER ALERT- Francine Brings Rain, Localized Flooding, Winds

Francine made landfall in New Orleans yesterday, and her remnants are heading our way. Much needed rain will arrive, but, localized flooding will be an issue thru the weekend as tropical downpours come in trains. Add to that high winds gusting around 40 mph and the slight risk of severe weather and that’s what the next 48 hours looks like. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit more scattered, but, bears watching.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 75. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 64. East wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 80. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

