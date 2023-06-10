WEATHER ALERT 6-11-2023 Stormy CMA Fest

Might see a few showers Sunday morning, but the main events will come in waves and not last all day. Consensus is a round of strong to severe storms mid-day and then scattered before a second round comes in early Sunday evening.

We are at Level 2 for severe storms and hail, gusty winds and heavy rains are the biggest threat. Lightning will be an issue, so those hitting outdoor stages at CMA Fest, or the Great Tennessee Airshow can expect delays and cancellations.

Now is a good time to plan ahead, know most venues do not allow umbrellas, and make sure you are weather aware.

As we receive information on any delays or cancellations for CMAs we will keep you informed:

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.