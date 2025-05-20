Weather Alert 5-20-2025 Multiple Rounds Severe Storms

We will see a round of Strong to severe storms mid-morning. followed by more this afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes, and heavy rains are all in the realm of possibility.

We will update as needed with watches.

Today Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

