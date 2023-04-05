WEATHER ALERT 4-5-2023: Strong To Severe Storms Expected

A very slow-moving front will bring a chance of strong to severe weather to Middle Tennessee today.

High winds will come ahead of the front, expect a Wind Advisory to be issued later this morning.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s and may break records.

With the high temps, expect multiple rounds of strong storms ahead of the main front later this afternoon

Part of our viewing area ( Nashville, Franklin, Columbia and points West) are under a level 3 of 5 for severe weather. Level 2 for those East.

Winds, hail and flooding seem to be the main concern. A tornado or 2 is not out of the question.

Looking to the west this morning pretty much the whole state of Arkansas is under a tornado watch.

TIMING: Here is where it gets a little harder to project. Basically, looking at 3:00 p.m. into mid-evening for the real severe storms, however, this front is a real slow mover, and more storms could pop up in clusters afterward.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY: The gusty winds will stick around and we will become more concerned with heavy rains and flooding possibilities overnight.

This is a forecast that will be tweaked throughout the day and we will post as things change.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then a chance of showers between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 58. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.