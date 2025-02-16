WEATHER ALERT – 2-15-2025 TORNADO WATCH

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 9
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
640 PM CST SAT FEB 15 2025

TORNADO WATCH 9 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CST FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC021-027-037-043-055-081-083-085-087-099-101-111-117-119-125-
135-147-149-159-161-165-169-181-187-189-160700-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0009.250216T0040Z-250216T0700Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CHEATHAM             CLAY                DAVIDSON
DICKSON              GILES               HICKMAN
HOUSTON              HUMPHREYS           JACKSON
LAWRENCE             LEWIS               MACON
MARSHALL             MAURY               MONTGOMERY
PERRY                ROBERTSON           RUTHERFORD
SMITH                STEWART             SUMNER
TROUSDALE            WAYNE               WILLIAMSON
WILSON
$$


ATTN...WFO...LMK...OHX...PAH...

 

Flash Flood Warning

Flash Flood Warning
TNC021-037-147-165-160545-
/O.NEW.KOHX.FF.W.0011.250215T2346Z-250216T0545Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Nashville TN
546 PM CST Sat Feb 15 2025

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Northeastern Cheatham County in middle Tennessee...
  Northwestern Davidson County in middle Tennessee...
  Robertson County in middle Tennessee...
  Sumner County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 1145 PM CST.

* At 546 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of
  1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
  ongoing or expected to begin shortly with the storms moving
  through the area this evening.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

  SOURCE...Radar.

  IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
           areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
           other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Gallatin, Springfield, Ashland City, Hendersonville,
  Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown,
  Westmoreland, Ridgetop, Cross Plains, Portland, Joelton, Pleasant
  View, Orlinda, Adams, Cedar Hill, Mitchellville and Cottontown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

LAT...LON 3665 8659 3663 8656 3665 8651 3664 8620
      3645 8624 3645 8627 3636 8627 3633 8630
      3633 8635 3636 8636 3633 8639 3632 8642
      3634 8643 3632 8648 3632 8655 3627 8709
      3664 8710

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

$$

LaRosa

 

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Nashville TN
253 PM CST Sat Feb 15 2025

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Tennessee...

  Cumberland River At Nashville affecting Davidson County.

For the Cumberland River...including Nashville, Ashland City,
Clarksville, Dover...elevated river levels are forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.

If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 200 PM CST.

&&

TNC037-162000-
/O.CON.KOHX.FL.Y.0010.000000T0000Z-250219T0000Z/
/NAST1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
253 PM CST Sat Feb 15 2025

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Cumberland River at Nashville.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Flooding of property along the river from
  the I-24 bridge to the I-65 bridge is occurring, including
  industrial areas on Adams St, Cement Plant Rd, Cowan St, Cowan Ct,
  and Davidson St.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 2:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 30.3 feet and rising.
  - Forecast...The river will rise to 39.7 feet early Monday
    morning, then fall to 27.1 feet Wednesday morning.
  - Action stage is 30.0 feet.
  - Flood stage is 40.0 feet.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

LAT...LON 3613 8699 3625 8697 3624 8678 3631 8667
      3622 8658 3612 8677


$$

LaRosa

 

Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
227 PM CST Sat Feb 15 2025

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-161800-
/O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-250216T1800Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Celina, Lafayette, Erin, Columbia, South
Carthage, Lebanon, Sparta, Springfield, Clifton, Hendersonville,
Altamont, Coalmont, Livingston, Byrdstown, Woodbury, Ashland
City, Crossville, Carthage, Tullahoma, Linden, Waynesboro,
Brentwood, Manchester, Centerville, Cookeville, Waverly, Spencer,
New Johnsonville, Gordonsville, Allardt, Murfreesboro,
Gainesboro, Shelbyville, Tennessee Ridge, Smyrna, Smithville,
Nashville, Jamestown, McMinnville, Lewisburg, Pulaski,
Clarksville, Lawrenceburg, Dickson, Lobelville, Hohenwald,
Franklin, Mount Juliet, Gallatin, Kingston Springs, Dover, La
Vergne, McEwen, Goodlettsville, and Hartsville
227 PM CST Sat Feb 15 2025

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland,
  Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman,
  Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall,
  Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson,
  Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren,
  Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - A significant rainfall event is expected to bring an
    additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to Middle Tennessee this
    weekend. Locally higher amounts of 5 to 7 inches are possible
    across northwest Middle Tennessee.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

$$

Holley

