Weather Alert 2-15-2025 Flash Flood Watch- Severe Storms Possible

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
263

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

middle tennessee weather forecast

Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
109 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2025

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-142100-
/O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.250215T0600Z-250216T1800Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of New Johnsonville, Goodlettsville,
Centerville, Murfreesboro, McMinnville, Nashville, Dickson, South
Carthage, Lewisburg, Coalmont, Smithville, Waynesboro,
Lawrenceburg, Ashland City, Lobelville, Celina, Smyrna, Kingston
Springs, Waverly, Allardt, Byrdstown, Linden, McEwen, La Vergne,
Lafayette, Tullahoma, Dover, Shelbyville, Gainesboro, Columbia,
Hohenwald, Erin, Gordonsville, Woodbury, Altamont, Spencer,
Manchester, Franklin, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Crossville,
Cookeville, Springfield, Sparta, Mount Juliet, Jamestown,
Lebanon, Carthage, Clarksville, Brentwood, Pulaski, Livingston,
Tennessee Ridge, Clifton, and Gallatin
109 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2025

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties,
  Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De
  Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston,
  Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury,
  Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson,
  Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren,
  Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - A significant rainfall event is expected to bring an
    additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to Middle Tennessee this
    weekend. Locally higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible
    across northwest Middle Tennessee.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR