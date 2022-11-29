WEATHER ALERT 11-29-22 Strong To Severe Storms Expected This Evening

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 212 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-301000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 212 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A strong cold front will move across Middle Tennessee tonight. As soon as early evening hours Tennessee River Valley Region and possibly lasting into overnight hours tonight across Cumberland Plateau Region, showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected. Some thunderstorms could reach strong to severe thresholds, producing strong to damaging straight line winds, large hail, locally heavy rainfall, along with a few tornadoes. Overall best potential for severe weather will be from 8 PM CST until 3 AM CST.

Today A chance of showers before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 5pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.