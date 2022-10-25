Tuesday, October 25, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeTennesseeWEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 - Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
FeaturedTennesseeWeather

WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
0
95

Wind Advisory

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815-
/O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys-
Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman-
Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin,
Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson,
Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet,
Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden,
Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood,
Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury,
Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville,
Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg,
and Pulaski
300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph.

* WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
248 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260800-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
248 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Strong gusty winds will develop today with gusts over 40mph at
times.

There is a risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and
early evening. The risk level is slight (2 out of 5) for areas
southwest of Interstate 24. The risk level is marginal (1 out of 5)
for areas northeast of Interstate 24. The main concern will be
localized damaging winds. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
weather

Previous articleMurfreesboro Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol Help Solve Kidnapping, Robbery, Extortion Case
Next article4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.