WEATHER ALERT- 1-18,2022

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
1

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190600-
/O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.230119T0100Z-230119T1200Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
232 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-192045-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
232 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe between 6 pm and
midnight, mainly west of I-65. The main concern is localized wind
damage. Also, gusty winds are expected throughout the night, with
gusts over 40 mph at times.








    
                        





        


        

    
 

    
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
 
        

        	

		
LEAVE A REPLY 

            

                
                
Please enter your comment!

            

			            
			            
Please enter your name here