First day of Summer and some may find it hard to breathe. From the NWS:
Air Quality Alert
TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-220500- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 424 PM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT... The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area...in effect until midnight CDT Tuesday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 104. Light west southwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
