Weather 9-5-9-2024 Dry But Cooler

Outside of a chance for a pop-up shower on Friday, dry conditions will remain for the foreseeable future. The weekend will seem more early fall than end of summer with temps only in the 70s.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 52.
