WEATHER 9-3-4-2024

More seasonable temperatures this week with some possibility of rain here and there.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
