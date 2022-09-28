Wednesday, September 28, 2022
WEATHER 9-28,2021 Fire Danger

Clark Shelton
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
255 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280800-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
255 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Low relative humidity and wind speeds around 10 to 15 mph will bring
marginal fire danger conditions to the mid state today.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.

Low relative humidity and wind speeds around 10 mph on Wednesday will
continue the marginal fire danger risk across the mid state.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
















