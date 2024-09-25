Weather 9-25-26-2024 Scattered Storms, Helene Remnants Flood Concern

Helene is expected to reach hurricane status in the Gulf sometime today. Then is expected to rapidly grow to a Cat 3 before landfall on Thursday evening. This will be a fast moving, but, very large storm and its movement suggests it will meander over Tennessee from late Thursday night thru Friday as a Tropical Depression. And it might hang around for the weekend as a post tropical system. We will continue to monitor this storm as it approaches, but, those in flood-prone areas should begin to make plans.

Your weekend looks like a 50/50 type of scattered storms weekend with cooler temperatures and gusty winds. But, that is subject to how long Helene hangs around.

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.