Weather 9-25-26-2024 Scattered Storms, Helene Remnants Flood Concern

Helene is expected to reach hurricane status in the Gulf sometime today. Then is expected to rapidly grow to a Cat 3 before landfall on Thursday evening. This will be a fast moving, but, very large storm and its movement suggests it will meander over Tennessee from late Thursday night thru Friday as a Tropical Depression. And it might hang around for the weekend as a post tropical system. We will continue to monitor this storm as it approaches, but, those in flood-prone areas should begin to make plans.
Your weekend looks like a 50/50 type of scattered storms weekend with cooler temperatures and gusty winds. But, that is subject to how long Helene hangs around.
Today
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Damaging hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of coast of the Florida Big Bend, where a Hurricane Warning is now in effect. Preparations to protect life and property should be completed by early Thursday since tropical storm conditions are expected to begin within this area on Thursday. 4. Tropical Storm Helene will bring heavy rain to portions of the western Caribbean with potentially significant flooding across western Cuba and the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula. Considerable and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding is expected across portions of Florida, the Southeast, the Southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley beginning today through Friday. This includes the risk of landslides across the southern Appalachians. Widespread minor to moderate river flooding is likely, and isolated major river flooding is possible.
