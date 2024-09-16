Weather 9-16-19-2024

We will not see a chance for any significant rainfall for at least the next 10 days according to forecasts. That may extend thru the end of the year.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
