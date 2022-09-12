HomeTennesseeWEATHER 9-12-13, 2022 Cooler TennesseeWeather WEATHER 9-12-13, 2022 Cooler By Clark Shelton September 12, 2022 0 13 FacebookTwitter For your Close to Home LIVE Radar find your county here Monday Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Tagsweather FacebookTwitter Previous articleTRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022Next articleRutherford County Schools’ First Responders Complete ‘Stop the Bleed’ Program Clark Shelton RELATED ARTICLES Tennessee TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022 September 11, 2022 News State and Federal Fire Assistance Grant Opportunities Now Available September 11, 2022 Tennessee Titans Titans Weather Forecast 9-11-2022 September 11, 2022 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Close To Home Events 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12,... September 12, 2022 Have a Tail-Wagging Good Time at Bark Bash: A Festival for... September 12, 2022 Rutherford County Schools’ First Responders Complete ‘Stop the Bleed’ Program September 12, 2022 TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022 September 11, 2022 MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg September 11, 2022 Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka... September 11, 2022 State and Federal Fire Assistance Grant Opportunities Now Available September 11, 2022 Close To Home News Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service September 12, 2022 BBB Warns of Student Loan Forgiveness Scams September 12, 2022 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12,... September 12, 2022 Have a Tail-Wagging Good Time at Bark Bash: A Festival for... September 12, 2022 Rutherford County Schools’ First Responders Complete ‘Stop the Bleed’ Program September 12, 2022 TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022 September 11, 2022