WEATHER 8-9-10,2022: Localized Flooding Possible For Next 48 Hours

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today Showers and thunderstorms. High near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.