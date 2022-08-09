Tuesday, August 9, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeTennesseeWEATHER 8-9-10,2022: Localized Flooding Possible For Next 48 Hours
TennesseeWeather

WEATHER 8-9-10,2022: Localized Flooding Possible For Next 48 Hours

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
0
187

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
315 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-100815-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
315 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to minor
localized flooding.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.

A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to localized
flooding on Wednesday.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today
Showers and thunderstorms. High near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Previous articleDon’t Click on that Random Text. It’s a Scam
Next articleWanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.