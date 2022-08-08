Monday, August 8, 2022
WEATHER 8-8-9,2022: Hot , Storms Return Tomorrow
Tennessee

WEATHER 8-8-9,2022: Hot , Storms Return Tomorrow

Clark Shelton
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

