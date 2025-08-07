Weather 8-7-10-2025 Heat Returns

- Warmer Temperatures return
- Good weekend to hit the lake as only a slight chance of pop-up storms is in the forecast.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!